Giants vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

Two teams coming off disappointing and at points ugly losses in prime time last week meet Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The host Seahawks (3-1) watched Detroit march up and down the field on them on Monday Night in a 42-29 loss. The offense for Seattle did generate a handful of big plays but the defense got worked. The Seahawks’ opponent, the New York Giants lost a few days earlier for the 7th consecutive time to the Dallas Cowboys 20-15. New York moved the ball effectively between the 20s last Thursday at Met Life Stadium but as has been the case for the majority of this young season, they could not find a way to punch it across the goal line.

Last season, these teams met on the east coast and Seattle rolled to a 24-3 victory.

Lets dive into the numbers and see if we can find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Giants vs. Seahawks

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Giants @ Seahawks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Giants (+240), Seattle Seahawks (-298)

New York Giants (+240), Seattle Seahawks (-298) Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Seahawks -6.5 Total: 43.5

Preseason this line was actually Seattle -3.5. It was adjusted to -6.5 and touched -7 at some books but sits now at Seahawks -6.5 The Total has moved from 42 to 43.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is getting creative with this game.

“I think the Giants vs. the Seahawks is the perfect game for teaser legs. You can get the Seahawks basically on the moneyline or -.5 points or you can get the Giants +12.5. Either way, I don’t think the Giants win this game. Daniel Jones can’t hang with Geno Smith…I like the Seahawks to win but I like both legs for teasers.”

Giants vs. Seahawks team stats, betting trends

New York is 0-4 ATS and their Game Totals have hit the OVER just once in 4 games this season.

Seattle is 1-2-1 ATS and their Game Totals have hit the UNDER 2 times through the season’s 1 st 4 weeks.

4 weeks. Seattle is 6-1 ATS against the Giants in their last 7 meetings.

Kenneth Walker III is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Seattle leads the NFL with 1,182 passing yards.

Quarterback matchup for Giants vs. Seahawks

New York: Daniel Jones – last week vs. Dallas he was 29-40 for 281 yards vs. Dallas but could not get the Giants into the endzone. That has been a problem for the QB all season.

Daniel Jones – last week vs. Dallas he was 29-40 for 281 yards vs. Dallas but could not get the Giants into the endzone. That has been a problem for the QB all season. Seattle: Geno Smith – veteran signal-caller was 38-56 for 395 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT in Motown on Monday Night. He has thrown 1 TD each week of the season to date.

Giants vs. Seahawks injury updates

Giants’ RB1 Devin Singletary (groin) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Giants’ WR1 Malik Nabers (concussion) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Giants WR2 Wan’Dale Robinson (heel) was limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Seahawks’ DT Byron Murphy did not participate in the walkthrough and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Seahawks’ S Julian Love (thigh) was limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Seahawks’ DE Leonard Williams (ribs) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

