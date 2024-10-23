Giants vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Steelers will stay in Pittsburgh and welcome in the other New York squad, the Giants for a Week 8 matchup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers transitioned to Russell Wilson last week and it paid off in a 37-15 drumming of the Jets. Wilson tossed two touchdowns, ran for another score, and threw for 264 yards. Pittsburgh is 5-2 and atop of the AFC North standings despite not playing a divisional opponent. This is the Steelers’ final game before the bye week.

The New York Giants were pummeled 28-3 by the Eagles in the Saquon Barkley revenge game. Sitting at 2-5 and last in the NFC East, not much has gone right for the Giants, especially in the last two weeks. Against Cincinnati and Philadelphia, New York combined for 10 total points and surrendered 45.

Game Details and How to watch New York Giants @ Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Giants @ Steelers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Steelers (-278), Giants (+225)

Steelers (-278), Giants (+225) Spread: Steelers -6.5 (-110)

Steelers -6.5 (-110) Total: 36.5

The look-ahead line for this game was Steelers -4 and a total of 42.5. With the recent play of the Giants’ woeful offense (10 points in the last two weeks) and the switch from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson for the Steelers, the spread corrected itself to Pittsburgh -6.5 with a total of 36.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Russell Wilson Under Passing Yards on Monday Night Football:

“The Pittsburgh Steelers won last week as an underdog thanks to the terrific play of Russell Wilson (264 yards, 3 total TDs), but that cannot be expected every week.

That was the debut of Wilson and of course, Mike Tomlin wanted to utilize the veteran as much as possible and give him confidence. Well, it worked and now Wilson’s passing yards prop surely will open above 190 yards.

If it opens above 200 yards, I would pounce on that Under. Najee Harris is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games and Jaylen Warren (season-high 44 rushing yards last week) is getting healthier week by week.

I expect the Steelers to run the ball a heavy amount on Monday Night Football after what Saquon Barkley just did to the Giants. Give me Wilson’s Under Passing Yards against the Giants.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants team stats, betting trends

The Giants are 3-4 ATS and 6-1 to the Under this season.

The Giants have been an underdog every game (3-4 on ML).

The Steelers are 5-2 ATS this season and 4-3 to the Under.

Pittsburgh is 2-0 ATS and 2-0 to the Over in the last two games.

Pittsburgh is 3-2 ATS and on the ML as a favorite this year.

Jaylen Warren’s 44 rushing yards versus the Jets was a season-high.

Najee Harris ran for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.

George Pickens scored his first touchdown of the season against the Jets and recorded 111 yards, two short of his season-high.

Daniel Jones threw for a season-low 99 yards versus the Eagles last week breaking a streak of 200-plus passing yards in four straight.

Malik Nabers returned from a concussion and totaled 41 yards on four receptions and eight targets against Philadelphia.

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Steelers: Russell Wilson – In 2023, Russell Wilson had 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions but a career-low 3,070 passing yards, so he was labeled washed up. He shut his critics up with 264 passing yards, three total touchdowns (2 pass, 1 rush), and a 22-point win over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in his Steelers debut on Sunday Night Football.

Russell Wilson – In 2023, Russell Wilson had 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions but a career-low 3,070 passing yards, so he was labeled washed up. He shut his critics up with 264 passing yards, three total touchdowns (2 pass, 1 rush), and a 22-point win over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in his Steelers debut on Sunday Night Football. Giants: Daniel Jones – In 2023, Jones’ season was cut short due to injury (6 games), but in 2022, Jones had a career-high 3,205 passing yards and a career-low five interceptions. Jones is on pace for a career-high in passing yards, but also interceptions with four through seven games.

Steelers and Giants injury update

The Steelers are expected to be without nose tackle Montravious Adams (knee) but will get back WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and DB Damontae Kazee.

For the Giants, WR Jalin Hyatt (rib), LB Brian Burns (groin), and LB Ty Summers are all questionable and week-to-week.

Expert picks & predictions for Giants @ Steelers

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between New York and Pittsburgh:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Pittsburgh on the spread

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 36.5

