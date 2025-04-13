Kyren Lacy’s lawyer vows to investigate “gross miscarriage of justice”

Former LSU receiver and draft prospect Kyren Lacy died on Sunday. The apparent cause was suicide.

A grand jury was due to consider on Monday potential negligent homicide and hit-and-run charges against Lacy in connection with a December 2024 accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old former Marine.

Following Lacy’s passing, his lawyer issued a blistering statement.

“Kyren’s was scheduled to have his matter heard before a grand jury tomorrow wherein we were very confident the evidence, after being fully collected and reviewed, would lead to a declination of charges,” attorney Matthew Ory said, via WAFB.com.

“From the very beginning, this so-called investigation took on the appearance of an overzealous, targeted effort — what can only be described as a witch hunt — fueled by who Kyren was and the public profile he carried. The decision by the investigating agency to charge him at all, in our view, was not only unjustified, it was disturbing. It’s imperative to understand the Lafourche Parish District Attorney, to this day, has not formally charged Kyren.

“Kyren was a young man with immense promise, and he was crushed under the weight of an irresponsible and prejudiced process. The negative barrage on social media, the circulation of his mugshot by nearly every news outlet rather than a standard photo, the recent civil lawsuit filed against him that named another defendant who mysteriously wasn’t charged with a crime, only him, and the overall tone of coverage painted a deeply biased picture before he ever had the chance to defend himself. There was never a presumption of innocence which was exemplified by the NFL pulling his draft card over mere accusations without affording him the slightest chance to defend himself. The pressure and perception likely became unbearable.

“Let us be absolutely clear: This is far from over. We will be demanding a full and transparent review of how this investigation was conducted and why. Those responsible for this gross miscarriage of justice must and will be held accountable.”

In fairness to the NFL, Lacy was not removed from the draft pool. While the situation likely would have impacted his draft position, he had not been excluded from the draft.

Regardless, the entire situation is a tragedy — especially if his suicide was caused by any of the stress he was experiencing. As mentioned earlier, anyone who needs help can readily get help. Dial 988, and someone will be there to assist you.