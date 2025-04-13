Bears agree to three-year extension with CB Kyler Gordon

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said at the owners meetings last month that signing cornerback Kyler Gordon to an extension was a “priority.” He didn’t waste much time getting it done.

The Bears reached agreement with Gordon on a three-year, $40 million extension that includes $31.25 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal makes Gordon the NFL’s highest-paid slot corner and ties him to Chicago through the 2028 season.

Gordon, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $3.656 million in base salary in 2025.

He totaled a career-high 75 tackles in 2024, with four tackles for loss, five pass breakups, half a sack, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two quarterback hits in 15 games.

Gordon became Poles’ first draft pick when the Bears selected the University of Washington product in the second round in 2022.