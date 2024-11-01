Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Just a few days before the Indianapolis Colts were slated to head to Minnesota to take on the 5-2 Vikings, Colts head coach Shane Steichen dropped a bomb in the news announcing that young starting quarterback Anthony Richardson has been benched in favor of the 39-year-old Joe Flacco.

Flacco certainly gives the Colts the best chance to win now, but the Colts are not a Super Bowl-caliber team. This move is weird and gives the sense that the Colts have given up on the Richardson project.

The Vikings are not without issues. In their loss to the Rams, left tackle Christian Darrisaw tore his ACL and is now out for the season.

They made a splash trade with the Jaguars for left tackle Cam Robinson. It’s unclear if he will start this weekend, but he certainly is a solid Band-Aid moving forward.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Live on Sunday Night:

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Site: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium City: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Latest Game Odds for Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings - Week 9

The latest odds as of Thursday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (+120), Minnesota Vikings (-140)

Indianapolis Colts (+120), Minnesota Vikings (-140) Spread: Vikings -5

Vikings -5 Total: 46.5

The line opened with the Vikings favored by 7 points, indicating some confidence in their home advantage despite the Colts’ recent changes.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Aaron Jones Over 69.5 Rushing Yards…

Thomas: “It’s not the best matchup to target running backs. The Colts aren’t terrible against the run. However, they still allow the NFL’s third most rushing yards per game (123.2).

Jones is finally healthy, and the questionable tag has been removed. This season, he’s averaging 15 carries per game and has 72 yards. That’s including the 7-carry and 29-yard output when he was injured.

He should see another 15+ carries in this game and could come close to his 4.8 yards per carry average, putting him over the 70-yard mark.”

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Colts are 7-1 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have won four of their last five against the AFC South.

The Vikings are averaging 26.9 points per game, ranking seventh in the league

Quarterback Matchup for Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Colts: Joe Flacco is slated to start for the Colts this weekend. In three games, he’s thrown for 716 yards, 7 TDs, and 1 INTs this season.

Joe Flacco is slated to start for the Colts this weekend. In three games, he’s thrown for 716 yards, 7 TDs, and 1 INTs this season. Vikings: Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,610 yards, 14 TDs, and 5 INTs.

Player News & Injuries

Colts

OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion) is OUT

DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) is questionable

S Trevor Denbow is on the IR

LB Jaylon Carlies is on the IR

Vikings

CB Akayleb Evans is questionable

DT Taki Taimani (ankle) is OUT

LB Blake Cashman (toe) is OUT

OT Christian Darrisaw (knee) is OUT

G Dalton Risner (back) is on the IR

