Lions vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

There was plenty of buzz about Kyler Murray not seeing a wide-open Marvin Harrison, Jr. late in their Week 1 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. No such buzz following their convincing 41-10 win last Sunday against the LA Rams in which Harrison caught 4 balls on 8 targets for 130 yards including 2 TDs.

This weekend in Glendale, the tandem takes a step up in class as the Cardinals host the Detroit Lions.

The Lions travel west following a disappointing loss at home to Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in which they scored only 16 points. Detroit QB Jared Goff threw for 307 yards in the game but was intercepted twice on an afternoon that saw the Lions consistently shoot themselves in the foot. Whether it be coaching blunders, turnovers, or penalties, all played a role in the loss.

As they did in Week 1, the Cardinals’ offense staked the team to a big early lead this past Sunday. The difference this week? The defense was better, and Kyler Murray was better. Arizona’s defense forced just one turnover, but they held the Rams to under 250 yards of Total Offense while Murray passed for 258 yards and ran for 59.

Lets dive in and offer additional, relevant data as you prepare for this battle in the desert.

Game Details and How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: State Farm Stadium

City: Glendale, AZ

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Lions vs. Cardinals

The latest odds as of Thursday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Lions (-148), Arizona Cardinals (+124)

Detroit Lions (-148), Arizona Cardinals (+124) Spread: Lions -3

Lions -3 Total: 51.5

The line is currently right where it opened as there were no surprises in the 1st look at the injury reports from the two teams on Wednesday.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is not sold on the Cardinals…at least not yet.

“I think it is probably the toughest game to cap this week, honestly. Are the Cardinals for real or not? Because we know the Lions are, but this is the first road game of the season for Detroit. Three points is a number I’m willing to back. With regard to the Total, I think the OVER seems too easy. I think the Detroit Lions’ defense will step up here and cover that 3-point spread.”

Lions vs. Cardinals team stats, betting trends

Arizona is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 against the Lions at State Farm Stadium

Arizona’s defense averages just 2.1 sacks per game. Detroit is 12-3 outright since 2023 when they allow fewer than 3 sacks in a game

Detroit is 1-1 ATS on the season with the Game Total UNDER cashing each of the 1 st two games

two games Arizona is 2-0 ATS this season with the Game Total OVER cashing each of the 1st two games

Quarterback matchup for Lions vs. Cardinals

Lions – Jared Goff – after throwing for over 300 yards last Sunday, Goff has thrown for 524 yards on the season but has struggles to get the Lions into the endzone throwing just 1 TD pass while tossing 3 picks

Jared Goff – after throwing for over 300 yards last Sunday, Goff has thrown for 524 yards on the season but has struggles to get the Lions into the endzone throwing just 1 TD pass while tossing 3 picks Cardinals – Kyler Murray – the former Heisman winner has been at times flashy but at a minimum consistently good through two games completing 73% of his passes, throwing 4 TDs and 0 INTs

Lions vs. Cardinals injury updates

Detroit MLB Alex Anzalone (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Detroit CB Terrion Arnold (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Detroit LG Graham Glasgow (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Backup RT Jonah Williams (knee) was placed on the IR and has been declared out for Sunday’s game

