New England Patriots vs. NY Jets prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 3

The New England Patriots and New York Jets meet on Thursday Night Football in a Week 3 matchup with the Jets as heavy favorites despite losing 18 of the past 20 to the Patriots.

This season, the Jets earned themselves a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans to even their record at 1-1 on the season, while the Patriots continue to impress even at 1-1 following a 23-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Aaron Rodgers and New York haven’t eclipsed 200 yards passing in a game this season. This is a tough matchup but it does offer some hope as New England permitted just 164 yards to Joe Burrow in Week 1 before allowing 327 yards to Geno Smith in Week 2.

For Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots, they have averaged 5.3 yards per pass and 4.6 yards per carry, so clearly the ground game has been important for New England. The Patriots have 110 more rushing yards (355) than passing yards (245) on the season, so New York will likely load the box.

Game Details and How to watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots live:

· Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

· Time: 8:05 PM EST

· Site: MetLife Stadium

· City: East Rutherford, NJ

· TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Game odds for Jets vs. Patriots - Week 3

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: New York (-270), New England (+220)

· Spread: New York -6

· Total: 38.5

The spread moved slightly from New York -6.5 to -6 as bettors are backing New England in a game with a lowly total of 38.5. New England is 2-0 ATS to start the season and in a battle between AFC East rivals, it’s no surprise the underdog is receiving money.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects points to be at a premium on TNF

“The UNDER looks like the best bet in this matchup as neither team has been impressive offensively. New England is down two starting offensive linemen and playing a road game on a short week, so despite the Patriots exceeding expectations, I don’t expect much offense.

The Jets have not lived up to expectations whatsoever and needed a second-half comeback to beat the Titans. The Patriots and Jets are rivals and don’t like each other. With two quarterbacks who barely suited up this season and two defenses who can hold steady, I would play the Under and sprinkle no touchdowns to be scored for +5000 or better.”

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots team stats, betting trends

· New England is 2-0 ATS on the season, while New York is 1-1 ATS. The Patriots are searching for its first 3-0 ATS start since 2016.

· The Patriots have covered six straight games as an underdog and four consecutive road games.

· This is the largest favorite role for the Jets as favorites in the past seven seasons. New York is 1-6 ATS in the last seven games as a favorite.

Quarterback matchup for New York vs. New England

· Jets: Aaron Rodgers – In 2023, Rodgers was injured early in the first quarter and his season was on a shelf after signing his first deal after spending his career with Green Bay. This season, the 40-year-old A-Rod has 343 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception through two games and an impressive 60.3% completion percentage.

· Patriots: Jacoby Brissett – In 2023, Brissett only threw 23 passes with Washington, so his 30 completions for 51 pass attempts this year already exceeds his three appearances for last year. Brissett has 270 passing yards and one touchdown to zero interceptions through two games with the Pats.

Jets and Patriots player news & injuries

· For New York, David Andrews (hip), Mike Onwenu (wrist), Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), and Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

· For New England, they are down two starting offensive linemen, Vederian Lowe and Sidy Sow. Caedan Wallace and Michael Jordan are expected to start for the Patriots.

