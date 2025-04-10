 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justinfieldsplayingqb_250410.jpg
Jets can use Fields’ run skills, develop pass game
nbc_pft_wattworth_250410.jpg
What could Steelers get for Watt in a trade
nbc_pft_jetsdraftingqb_250410.jpg
Fields addresses possibility of Jets drafting a QB

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justinfieldsplayingqb_250410.jpg
Jets can use Fields’ run skills, develop pass game
nbc_pft_wattworth_250410.jpg
What could Steelers get for Watt in a trade
nbc_pft_jetsdraftingqb_250410.jpg
Fields addresses possibility of Jets drafting a QB

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Allen Lazard agrees to reworked contract with Jets

  
Published April 10, 2025 08:43 AM

Wide receiver Allen Lazard will be staying with the Jets.

Lazard’s future with the team was up in the air after he was given permission to look for a trade earlier this year, but no deal materialized and General Manager Darren Mougey said at last week’s league meetings that they were working on having Lazard stick around on a revised contract. Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com reports that the two sides have reached agreement on that deal.

Lazard was set to make $11 million this season, but has agreed to take an $8.5 million pay cut that will slash his cap number from $13.2 million to $4.6 million for the coming season. The Jets have guaranteed $1.75 million of his new salary and have wiped out the final year of the contract, which means Lazard will now become a free agent after the season.

Lazard has 60 catches for 841 yards and seven touchdowns through two seasons with the Jets.