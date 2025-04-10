Allen Lazard agrees to reworked contract with Jets

Wide receiver Allen Lazard will be staying with the Jets.

Lazard’s future with the team was up in the air after he was given permission to look for a trade earlier this year, but no deal materialized and General Manager Darren Mougey said at last week’s league meetings that they were working on having Lazard stick around on a revised contract. Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com reports that the two sides have reached agreement on that deal.

Lazard was set to make $11 million this season, but has agreed to take an $8.5 million pay cut that will slash his cap number from $13.2 million to $4.6 million for the coming season. The Jets have guaranteed $1.75 million of his new salary and have wiped out the final year of the contract, which means Lazard will now become a free agent after the season.

Lazard has 60 catches for 841 yards and seven touchdowns through two seasons with the Jets.