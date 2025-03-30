Jets working through possible restructure of Allen Lazard’s contract

The Jets gave wide receiver Allen Lazard permission to look for a trade earlier this month, but they haven’t moved him to another club and General Manager Darren Mougey didn’t make it sound like a move was coming in the near future when he spoke to reporters on Sunday.

Mougey, who is in Palm Beach for this week’s league meetings, said that the team hopes to have Lazard on the roster for the 2025 season. Mougey also said that the team is working through a possible restructuring of the wideout’s contract as part of bringing him back for a third season.

Lazard is set to make a base salary of $11 million in both 2025 and 2026 with cap numbers of $13.184 million in each season. The Jets would clear more than half of that money by releasing Lazard now, but they’d get $11 million in cap space by waiting until June so there’s not much need for urgency if that’s the route they wind up taking.

Lazard has 60 catches for 841 yards and seven touchdowns over his two seasons with the Jets.