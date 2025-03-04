 Skip navigation
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Jets give Allen Lazard permission to seek a trade

  
Published March 4, 2025 10:58 AM

Aaron Rodgers is on his way out with the Jets and a pair of wide receivers with longstanding ties to him may be following him out the door.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have given Allen Lazard permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade. Davante Adams is also expected to be released if the Jets can’t find a team to take his contract in a trade.

Lazard has two years left on the four-year deal he signed with the Jets in 2023. He’s set to make base salaries of $11 million each year and the Jets would gain a little over $6.6 million in cap space by moving on without him. Schefter reports that the Jets are also open to bringing him back, although it’s unclear if they would do so under his existing deal.

Lazard had 60 catches for 841 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons.