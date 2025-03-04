Jets give Allen Lazard permission to seek a trade

Aaron Rodgers is on his way out with the Jets and a pair of wide receivers with longstanding ties to him may be following him out the door.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have given Allen Lazard permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade. Davante Adams is also expected to be released if the Jets can’t find a team to take his contract in a trade.

Lazard has two years left on the four-year deal he signed with the Jets in 2023. He’s set to make base salaries of $11 million each year and the Jets would gain a little over $6.6 million in cap space by moving on without him. Schefter reports that the Jets are also open to bringing him back, although it’s unclear if they would do so under his existing deal.

Lazard had 60 catches for 841 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons.