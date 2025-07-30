Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston to miss time with LCL sprain

The good news for Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston is that he avoided an ACL injury when he went down at Tuesday’s practice without being contacted.

The bad news for the rookie cornerback is that he will miss a big chunk of his first NFL training camp. NFL Media reports that Hairston has been diagnosed with an LCL sprain.

Per the report, Hairston’s best-case scenario is a return in as few as three weeks. The Bills play their first preseason game on August 9 and then play again on August 17 and 23, so Hairston may not be available for any of those games.

Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Tre’Davious White, Cam Lewis, and sixth-round pick Dorian Strong will handle things at corner with Hairston on the sidelines.