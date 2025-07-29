 Skip navigation
Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston was injured in Tuesday’s practice

  
Published July 29, 2025 05:19 PM

Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston was forced out of Tuesday’s practice with an injury.

Cornerback Dane Jackson said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com, that Hairston suffered a non-contact injury on a "“freak trip up” during positional drills. The first-round pick left the field to be examined by the team’s medical staff.

“I was upset,” cornerback Christian Benford said. “That’s somebody who’s a pure-hearted kid. That’s someone you work with off the field so much and you put so much time in with them and then they fall like that. . . . I’m sick about that.”

There’s no further word on Hairston’s status at this point.