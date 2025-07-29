Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston was injured in Tuesday’s practice

Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston was forced out of Tuesday’s practice with an injury.

Cornerback Dane Jackson said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com, that Hairston suffered a non-contact injury on a "“freak trip up” during positional drills. The first-round pick left the field to be examined by the team’s medical staff.

“I was upset,” cornerback Christian Benford said. “That’s somebody who’s a pure-hearted kid. That’s someone you work with off the field so much and you put so much time in with them and then they fall like that. . . . I’m sick about that.”

There’s no further word on Hairston’s status at this point.