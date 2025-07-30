Cam Ward: Our offense is “very mid” right now

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward’s first two padded practices in the NFL didn’t go as he would have hoped.

The team’s website had rookie quarterback Cam Ward at 11-of-23 with an interception in Wednesday’s practice and he was picked off three times while going 11-of-26 in Tuesday’s session, so it’s no surprise that he was focused on the need for improvement when he spoke to reporters at a Wednesday press conference. Ward said it’s “not really about bouncing back” from shaky performances because the focus needs to be on getting better every day.

Ward added that the need to do that extends beyond the quarterback position.

“I just think we’re very mid right now,” Ward said. “From my position to up front to the receivers position. At the end of the day, it all starts with me. I just don’t think we’re at where we need to be, but we’ve got a little bit of time. Every day we get better as a whole. We’re a young team, but that’s no excuse.”

The 2024 Titans offense wasn’t very good and rookie quarterbacks always need time to get acclimated to the NFL, so there’s nothing surprising about the unit’s early struggles. Should signs of growth fail to appear in the coming weeks, there will be more reason to worry about the long-term fate of the unit.