Report: Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN after settling lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe will not be returning to ESPN.

According to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, ESPN has cut ties with Sharpe after the Hall of Famer settled a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

The settlement was announced by the accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, earlier in July.

Sharpe had strongly denied the allegations and stepped away from his role at ESPN, where he was featured on First Take. While he had previously vowed to return, that now will not be the case.

Sharpe had not been on ESPN since April.