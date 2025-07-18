Shannon Sharpe settles sexual assault lawsuit

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe offered, per his lawyer, at least $10 million to settle a sexual assault claim before a lawsuit was filed in April 2025. Now, Sharpe will be paying an amount that likely exceeds $10 million. By more than a few bucks.

From the accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee: “On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

Sharpe had not yet filed a formal response to the complaint.

It’s common for settlement agreements to contain a broad confidentiality provision aimed at keeping the amount of any payment secret.

Sharpe strongly denied the allegations. He later stepped away from his ESPN job, vowing to return when the NFL preseason begins.

It begins soon; it remains to be seen whether Sharpe will be back.