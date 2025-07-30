Ja’Lynn Polk: I’m not thinking about last year, still think I’m going to be great

The Patriots used a second-round draft pick on wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk last year, and they didn’t get much for their investment in his rookie year, as he caught just 12 passes for 87 yards. But he says he’s not discouraged.

Polk said at Patriots training camp today that he’s excited about playing in a new offense in Year Two, and confident that he’s going to justify the Patriots’ faith in him in last year’s draft.

“I don’t even think about last year,” Polk said. “We got a new staff, new team, energy’s great around here.”

Polk said he’s competing more with himself than with the other receivers in camp.

“I think I’m in a fight with myself. I’m competing with myself each and every day. Trying to get better than I was yesterday. As long as I have that mindset, I’m going to be great,” Polk said.

Polk said he isn’t listening to anything anyone else is saying about him and is confident that he’s going to take care of business.

“I don’t go off the narrative of what people think of me. I know who I am and I know the work I put in each and every day,” Polk said. “I just got my foot in the water last year. When I get the opportunity to get it going, it’s going to happen.”