Trey Hendrickson: Things are exactly the same with contract, I’m here to help the guys

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson reported to Bengals training camp on Wednesday, but that’s not a sign that there’s been a breakthrough in talks about a contract extension.

Hendrickson is in the final year of his current deal and has been looking for a new one for a long time. Bengals owner Mike Brown recently expressed optimism about something coming together, but Hendrickson said on Wednesday that there has been no progress toward an agreement. Hendrickson said that his goal in joining the team while the contract matter remains unresolved is so he can assist his teammates’ preparation for the season.

“Things are exactly the same,” Hendrickson said, via . “What I’m not going to do, is as best I can do, avoid being a distraction. I want to help the guys.”

Hendrickson noted that he’s said he won’t play this season under the current terms of his contract and said that remains the plan after joining the team this week. He added that he has no doubt that he’ll be ready to go when and if the two sides can agree to a deal, but when that might happen remains an open question in Cincinnati.