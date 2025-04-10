 Skip navigation
Abdul Carter to visit Patriots

  
Published April 10, 2025 08:54 AM

Edge rusher Abdul Carter will wrap up his pre-draft visits in New England.

According to multiple reports, Carter will visit the Patriots on Sunday and Monday. That will be the fourth visit that Carter has taken as part of the pre-draft process with the Titans, Browns, and Giants getting the other meetings with the Penn State product.

Those are the teams with the first four picks in this year’s draft and the list underscores the long-held belief that Carter will be one of the first players to hear his name called in Green Bay later this month.

New England would likely be thrilled if Carter is still around when they get on the board at No. 4, but the current prevailing wisdom is that he’ll be gone before the Patriots hand in their card to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.