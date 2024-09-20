New York Giants at Cleveland Browns prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 3

The New York Giants became the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns, give up zero touchdowns, and lose last weekend in their game against the Washington Commanders.

In that game, they had to attempt the 2-point conversion on all three touchdowns because their kicker was hurt. Unfortunately, they failed to convert any of them.

The Giants gave up seven field goals and lost the game 21-18.

The Browns bounced back from a Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an 18-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that game, they kept the Jaguars to 13 points and just one touchdown.

Game Details and How to watch New York Giants at Cleveland Browns live Sunday:

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Fiel

City: Cleveland, OH

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for New York Giants at Cleveland Browns - Week 3

The odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM:



Moneyline: New York (+230), Cleveland (-285)

New York (+230), Cleveland (-285) Spread : Cleveland -6.5

: Cleveland -6.5 Total : 38

The line opened up with the Browns as a 7-point favorite. It has gone as low as Browns -6, but it seems to be back up to -6.5, which is the market consensus.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Browns -6.5

“The Giants stink. The Browns aren’t world-beaters by any means, but the dysfunction of the Giants is a bit concerning. The pass rush from the Browns will likely give the Daniel Jones issues.”

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns team stats, betting trends

The new Browns WR Jerry Jeudy has eight receptions for 98 yards and 1 TD

The Falcons are 1-1 against the spread this season

The Browns are 1-1 against the spread

Myles Garrett has two sacks and two tackles for losses this season

Quarterback matchup for New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

· New York Giants: Daniel Joes has thrown for 364 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTS

· Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson has thrown for 355 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INTs

Player news & injuries

New York Giants CB Nick McCloud (knee) is OUT

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (ankle) is OUT

New York Giants LB Darius Muasua (knee) is questionable

Cleveland Browns RB Pierre Strong Jr (Hamstring) is OUT

