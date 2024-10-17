Panthers vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It was not long ago when the Washington Commanders (4-2) were competing with the Carolina Panthers (1-5) to see which could be more dysfunctional and less competitive. What a difference a strong organization and young, dynamic playmaker under center makes as these two franchises are moving in opposite directions. Sunday they meet at Northwest Stadium in Maryland.

The Washington Commanders are in first place in the NFC East and competitive weekly. Dan Quinn’s troops lost last week in Baltimore but battled before falling 30-23. Rookie Jayden Daniels (-195) has been better than advertised and is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Commanders’ fans see a bright future with their young signal caller.

The Panthers have been blown out the last three weeks and their loss margin for the season is 20.8 points per game. The 1st overall pick in the 2023 draft, Bryce Young, struggled out of the gates this season again and has been benched. It is unclear whether that happened to help Young develop or to try and salvage the season. Panthers’ fans fear neither will result from Young standing on the sidelines.

Lets dive into this battle between the Panthers and the Commanders and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Site: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium City: Landover, MD

Landover, MD TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Panthers @ Commanders

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+320), Washington Commanders (-410)

Carolina Panthers (+320), Washington Commanders (-410) Spread: Commanders -8

Commanders -8 Total: 51.5

This opened as the highest total of the week at 52.5. It remains high but has been bet down a full point. The books are taking plenty of Commanders’ money as that number has grown to a full 8 points after opening at Washington -7.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is looking at the Total and to the player prop market for his potential plays in this game:

“This is an oddly high total at 51.5. That might have to be the play with a better offense for the Panthers (with Andy Dalton rather than Bryce Young at QB) facing the poor defense of the Commanders and an awesome offense with Jayden Daniels under center for Washington. In the Prop market, probably over 49.5 rushing yards on Daniels, right. Caleb Williams had 34 himself (two weeks ago against the Panthers). Daniels has 63 carries already through six games.”

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders team stats, betting trends

The Commanders are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as the favorite.

The Commanders have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against the NFC South.

The Panthers’ last three matchups against NFC teams have gone OVER the Total.

Carolina’s Defense ranks 29 th overall, 32 nd in scoring, and 30 th against the run.

overall, 32 in scoring, and 30 against the run. Washington’s Offense ranks 5 th overall and 5 th running the ball.

overall and 5 running the ball. Washington’s Defense 22 nd overall and 22 nd in scoring.

overall and 22 in scoring. Carolina’s Offense ranks 25 th overall and 28 th in scoring.

overall and 28 in scoring. The Panthers have won 3 of their last 4 at Washington, but the Commanders have won 3 of the last 4 games between these teams overall.

Quarterback matchup for Carolina @ Washington

Panthers: Andy Dalton – is 1-3 as a starter this season. Last week went 26-38 for 221 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs.

Commanders: Jayden Daniels – the only player in NFL history to throw for 1400 yards and rush for 300 in the first six games of his career.

Panthers and Commanders injury update

Carolina WR Diontae Johnson (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Carolina LB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Carolina DE A’Shawn Robinson (knee) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Washington DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral) has been placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game.

Washington S Quan Martin (neck) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Washington LB Frankie Luvu (toe) has been limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Carolina @ Washington:



Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Commanders against the spread

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Commanders against the spread Game Total: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 51.5 points.

