Report: Raiders will trade or release Jack Jones

The Raiders are moving on from cornerback Jack Jones. But it’s yet to be determined how he’ll depart the team.

Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Raiders are working to trade Jones. But if the team does not find a partner, then Las Vegas will release Jones on Monday.

Jones, 27, was acquired by the Raiders off the waiver wire in 2023 after the Patriots let him go midway through the season. That move reunited him with former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who coached Jones in high school and college.

In 2023, Jones appeared in seven games with three starts for the Raiders, recording two interceptions — both of which he returned for touchdowns. Jones then appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts for Las Vegas in 2024, ending the season with 16 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Jones has seven career picks and has returned four of them for TDs.

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

The Raiders will save $3.4 million against the cap by releasing Jones.