Report: Raiders will release CB Jack Jones

  
Published April 6, 2025 04:02 PM

The Raiders are releasing cornerback Jack Jones after attempting to trade him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Raiders will save $3.4 million on their cap with Jones’ release.

Jones, 27, joined the Raiders off waivers in 2023 from the Patriots. It reunited him with Antonio Pierce, who coached Jones in high school and college.

Pierce was fired after last season and replaced by Pete Carroll.

Jones started 16 games in 2024 and totaled a career-best 69 tackles, 16 passes defensed and three interceptions. However, per ESPN, he gave up 698 yards, nine touchdowns and a passer rating of 108.9 on 88 targets as the nearest defender.

He has seven career picks, with four of them pick-sixes, since the Patriots made him a fourth-round pick in 2022.

The Raiders lost free agent cornerback Nate Hobbs to the Packers last month, leaving them with Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, M.J. Devonshire, Kyu Blu Kelly, Eric Stokes and Darnay Holmes at the position.