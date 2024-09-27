Rams vs. Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) are in the Windy City for a date Sunday at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears (1-2).

Last week the Rams staged a miraculous comeback against division rival San Francisco. They outscored the Niners 13-0 in the final 6:15 of the 4th Quarter to secure their first win of the season despite a laundry list of injuries to key personnel.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw 52 passes last Sunday including the 1st 2 TD passes of his career, but it was not enough as the Colts hung on for a 21-16 win.

As noted, the Rams are beat up at the wide receiver position. They also have yet to adequately deal with the loss of Aaron Donald to retirement. The Bears simply cannot run the ball. That must change at least until their rookie quarterback finds his footing.

Lets dive into this matchup and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Rams vs. Bears

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (+124), Chicago Bears (-148)

Los Angeles Rams (+124), Chicago Bears (-148) Spread: Bears -3 (-108)

Bears -3 (-108) Total: 41

This game has moved a 1/2 point in the last 24 hours towards the Bears. It opened at Chicago -2.5 and did initially drop to a single point but has moved back towards the Bears moving beyond the opening number. The Game Total did dip for a time to 40 but is back to 41.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is looking to the prop market for his involvement in this game:

“I like Kyren Williams (-150) to find the endzone against the Bears. Tied for the NFL lead with 4 TDs, Williams has scored in every game and hit pay dirt twice in the win over the 49ers.”



Rams vs. Bears team stats, betting trends

Chicago ranks last in the NFL in DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average)

The Bears have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 games at Soldier Field

The Under has cashed in the Bears’ last 4 games

Rams’ games have cashed the Game Total OVER each of the last two weeks

Quarterback matchup for Rams vs. Bears

Los Angeles: Matthew Stafford – not surprising that with so many of his weapons on the sidelines, Stafford’s numbers have taken a hit through the first three weeks of the season. The Georgia Bulldog has thrown for 754 yards but just 2 TDs with 1 INT

Matthew Stafford – not surprising that with so many of his weapons on the sidelines, Stafford’s numbers have taken a hit through the first three weeks of the season. The Georgia Bulldog has thrown for 754 yards but just 2 TDs with 1 INT Chicago: Caleb Williams – the rookie put up a whopping 363 yards passing including his 1st 2 TD passes this past weekend in Chicago’s loss to Indianapolis. That, however, translated into just 16 points.

Rams vs. Bears player news & injury updates

LA WR1 Cooper Kupp (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

LA TE Davis Allen (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Chicago WR Keenan Allen (heel) was limited in practice Wednesday. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Chicago OT Darnell Wright (back) did not practice Wednesday. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

