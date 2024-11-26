San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Preview:

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-6 and are coming off an embarrassing 38-10 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. In that game, the 49ers were without starting quarterback Brock Purdy and were forced to rely on Brandon Allen.

Allen was bad, throwing for just 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It’s not like he got much help from the running game. As a unit, they were only able to run for 44 yards. Reigning OPOY, Christian McCaffery was held at bay with just 31 yards on 11 carries.

They travel to Buffalo this week to take on the 9-2 Bills. Luckily for the Niners, Purdy may be back. According to Nick Wagoner, Purdy did some light throwing on Monday and had no issues. It still hasn’t been announced if he will play, but there is a glimmer of hope that he will suit up.

Purdy will be needed if the 49ers wish to keep the game competitive.

The Bills are on a serious heater, winning their last six games. Led by MVP favorite Josh Allen, the Bills have not lost a game since the first week in October.

This Sunday’s forecast has snow showers and low temperatures.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Live on Sunday:

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Site: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium City: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Latest Game Odds for 49ers at Bills – Week 13:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+260), Buffalo Bills (-320)

San Francisco 49ers (+260), Buffalo Bills (-320) Spread: Bills -7

Bills -7 Total: 44.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing the Buffalo Bills -7

Thomas: “The chance of snow is not high enough for me to fully commit to the under. I do think if Purdy is out, you should consider taking the 49ers team total under.

Even with Purdy, the 49ers are in grave danger of getting blown out on the road. The 49ers are banged up. Trent Williams, Charvarius Ward, Nick Bosa, and Brock Purdy are all in danger of missing this game.

Not to mention they have to travel cross country to play in the frigid cold weather at night. This game screams Bills by a million.”

49ers at Bills Team Stats, Betting Trends:

The 49ers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog.

The Bills have won 9 of their last 11 games.

The Bills have won six straight.

The Bills’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

Quarterback Matchup for 49ers at Bills:

· 49ers: Brock Purdy – Purdy is dealing with a shoulder injury. He missed last weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He’s thrown for 2,613 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

· Bills: Josh Allen – Allen has been playing at an MVP level. He’s thrown for 2,543 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Player News & Injuries: 49ers:

QB Brock Purdy (shoulder) is questionable

OT Trent Williams (ankle) is questionable

CB Charvarius Ward (personal) is questionable

DT Kevin Givens (groin) is questionable

WR Jacob Cowing (concussion) is questionable

DE Nick Bosa (oblique) is questionable

Bills:

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) is questionable

WR Keon Coleman (wrist) is questionable

OT Spencer Brown (ankle) is questionable

LB Matt Milano (biceps) is on the IR

LB Baylon Spector is on the IR

