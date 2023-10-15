Sunday Night Football: Giants at Bills DraftKings Same Game Parlay

It’s another Sunday Night Football game, which means we have another DraftKings Sunday Night Football Same Game Parlay. We are 1-2 on the season so far, with a net profit of $490 if you put $100 on each parlay.

This week, we focus on the New York Giants at Buffalo Bills game. The Giants are riddled with injuries. Daniel Jones has been ruled out, and Saquon Barkley is unlikely to play.

Leg 1 Gabe Davis Touchdown: Gabe Davis Touchdown

Gabe Davis has been hot to start the season. He’s scored in four straight, and the numbers suggest he’s likely to score again this week. Davis isn’t a redzone target monster, with only three on the season. However, Josh Allen does a great job getting him the ball on deep routes. He’s top five in quality targets with an aDOT of 15.7 yards.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays beginning at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Leg 2: James Cook Over 58.5 Rushing Yards

The New York Giants are a 15.5-point underdog on the road in Buffalo. The books indicate a negative game script, which is excellent for James Cook and his likelihood of exploding in this game. In addition to the game script favoring the Bills, the Giants are not good at defending the run. The Giants are 29th in defensive DVOA against the run. They are allowing 151 rush yards per game. Cook should feast against them tonight.

Leg 3: Darren Waller Over 39.5 Receiving Yards

I know what you’re going to say. Yes, I am trusting Darren Waller tonight. I perfer taking his receiving over with Tyrod Taylor under center instead of Jones. Taylor’s ability to escape pressure and extend the play helps Waller’s opportunities in this game. Last week, Waller finished the game with eight catches on 11 targets for over 80 yards. He should see enough targets to go over this line tonight.

Same Game Parlay: Gabe Davis Touchdown, James Cook Over 58.5 Rushing Yards, Darren Waller Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (+600)