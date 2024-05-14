 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign undrafted rookie Mario Kendricks

  
Published May 14, 2024 05:29 PM

The Dolphins signed defensive tackle Mario Kendricks on Tuesday, the team announced.

Kendricks, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, participated in the Dolphins’ rookie minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis.

He also attended the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp.

Kendricks spent five seasons (2019-23) in Blacksburg, where he appeared in 56 games with 20 starts.

He totaled 67 tackles (35 solo), seven sacks and three passes defensed. A native of Kissimmee, Florida, Kendricks played high school football at Osceola High School.