 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans confident Tyjae Spears, Tony Pollard can replace Derrick Henry

  
Published May 14, 2024 05:16 PM

Derrick Henry led the league in carries in four of his last five seasons in Tennessee. He is gone now, and his replacements are likely to split those carries this season.

The Titans return Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut. They added the Cowboys’ top running back last season, Tony Pollard, in free agency. Undrafted free agents Dillon Johnson and Jabari Small round out the roster.

Pollard and Spears are expected to carry the load.

“I am really excited to work with them,” Titans running backs coach Randy Jordan said Tuesday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I was in the NFC East, and I got to see Mr. T.P. quite a bit. So, when we had the opportunity to get him, I was really excited. I love his skill set. In fact, I love the skill set of both [Pollard] and [Spears].

“Both guys, you don’t have to worry about in terms of counting touches in terms of handoffs, running the ball, because they can both catch the ball fairly well out of the backfield. So, in that respect, I am not counting touches in terms of rushes. I’m counting, ‘Hey, you got 10 rushes, but you also got six catches, and that’s a total of 16.’ And I think they’re getting a really good feel for each other on and off the field.”

Spears ran for 453 yards and two touchdowns on 100 carries last season as a rookie, while catching 52 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown.

Pollard had a career-high 252 carries last season and ran for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught a career-high 55 passes for 311 yards.

Spears and Pollard have spent the offseason working out together and pushing each other.

Now, it’s up to Jordan to figure out how to use them.