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Will Howard: Unbelievable opportunity to learn from Aaron Rodgers

  
Published May 21, 2026 08:52 AM

Will Howard’s chances of starting games at quarterback for the Steelers this season took a hit with Aaron Rodgers’s return to Pittsburgh this week, but the 2025 sixth-round pick wasn’t lamenting the turn of events on Wednesday.

Howard’s early work in practice this offseason had drawn positive reviews from Mike McCarthy about his ability to be an NFL starter and Howard told reporters on Wednesday that he thinks another year playing behind Rodgers is going to help him progress toward that goal.

“None of us really knew. I think everyone had a little feeling and I had a feeling that he was probably going to come back, just knowing the competitor and the person that he is,” Howard said. “I was excited, I really was, because we really developed a special friendship, I felt like, last year. To be able to have another year with him and to learn from him, for him to continue to pour into Drew [Allar] and also me, is just an unbelievable opportunity for me as a young player in this league to learn from one of the legends that’s been doing it for a long time. So, I’m excited. I just want to soak up everything I can. Take advantage of my opportunities when they’re there and just be the best version of myself every day.”

Howard was the second quarterback into drills behind Rodgers on Wednesday, which gives some reason to believe he’ll beat out Mason Rudolph to be the next man up for the Steelers this season. With Rodgers calling this his farewell season, it could also position him for a better shot at the No. 1 job at this time next year.