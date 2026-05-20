Aaron Rodgers says this will be his last season

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his 22nd NFL season will be his last.

Rodgers spoke with the media today for the first time since re-signing with the Steelers, and he assumed that the one-year deal he reached will be the last NFL contract he signs.

“This is it,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers will turn 43 in December and is the oldest player in the NFL. So it’s not exactly a shock that he doesn’t see himself playing beyond this season. But today’s statement was his most definitive yet that he will retire after one more year in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers spent 18 years with the Packers and two with the Jets and is now beginning his second year with the Steelers.