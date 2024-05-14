Giants sign third-round pick Dru Phillips

The Giants announced the signing of a draft pick on Tuesday afternoon.

Cornerback Dru Phillips has agreed to a four-year contract with the team. The third-round pick is the third of the team’s six draft picks to sign his rookie deal.

Phillips played in 38 games and made 16 starts at Kentucky over the last three seasons. He had 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defensed during his final college season.

The Giants drafted Deonte Banks in the first round in 2023 and he is at the top of a depth chart that also features Nick McCloud, Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes, and Tre Hawkins.