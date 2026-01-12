 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford suffered sprained finger, but will be “good to go” vs. Bears

  
Published January 12, 2026 11:30 AM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a finger injury during Los Angeles’ 34-31 victory over Carolina on Saturday. But it will not affect his availability for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup with the Bears.

Via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, McVay told reporters on Monday morning that Stafford has “a little sprain” on his right index finger.

“He’s as tough as it gets, and he’ll be good to go,” McVay said.

Stafford, who is likely on his way to his first MVP award, completed 24-of-42 passes for 304 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the win. While he started off hot in the contest, Stafford cooled down after suffering the injury on his throwing hand before heating back up in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, McVay said cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is going to be placed on injured reserve after re-injuring his scapula. Witherspoon was previously on IR for the same injury earlier this season.

McVay also noted that right guard Kevin Dotson has “a good chance” to play on Sunday, which would be a significant boost to the club’s offense. Tight end Terance Ferguson and cornerback Josh Wallace may also return for the divisional round.

Los Angeles’ first injury report of the week is due out on Wednesday.