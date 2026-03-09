Mike Evans exits Buccaneers for 49ers

The 13th season for future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans will be happening in a place other than Tampa Bay.

Via multiple reports, Evans has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the 49ers.

The numbers haven’t leaked yet. There had been reports that teams were offering Evans more than $27 million per year.

Evans started his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons. He decided to stay with the Buccaneers two years ago.

The value and the structure will be important on this one. Will it be a real $27 million per year? More than that?

Either way, Evans exits the Buccaneers after 12 seasons and one Super Bowl win.