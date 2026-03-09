 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Evans exits Buccaneers for 49ers

  
Published March 9, 2026 02:34 PM

The 13th season for future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans will be happening in a place other than Tampa Bay.

Via multiple reports, Evans has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the 49ers.

The numbers haven’t leaked yet. There had been reports that teams were offering Evans more than $27 million per year.

Evans started his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons. He decided to stay with the Buccaneers two years ago.

The value and the structure will be important on this one. Will it be a real $27 million per year? More than that?

Either way, Evans exits the Buccaneers after 12 seasons and one Super Bowl win.