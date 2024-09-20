Texans vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3

No surprise at all to see C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans start the season with two consecutive wins. Big surprise to see Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings also undefeated through two games.

The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud has started the season strong throwing for nearly 500 yards including 3 TDs in leading the Texans to wins over the Colts (29-27) and the Bears (19-13). Prior to the knee injury suffered by J.J. McCarthy during the preseason, many viewed Sam Darnold’s role as simply that of a placeholder with the Vikings and nothing more. After two games and two wins including this past Sunday’s victory over San Francisco, Darnold (+6000) is being looked at as more of an MVP candidate than a short-term starter.

Darnold’s play, though, has not been the only revelation for Minnesota. Expected to be one of a handful of a contributors in the Vikings’ backfield, former Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has been better than good lining up alongside Darnold. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry (23-126 yards and 1 TD. Pair those two with Justin Jefferson (8 catches for 192 yards and 2 TDs) and the Vikings are surprise contenders in the NFC North.

The surprise through two weeks in Houston has to be Nico Collins. The 25-year-old wideout has been outstanding with 252 receiving yards and 1 TD. The maturation of Collins as a wideout offers C.J. Stroud yet another weapon in an offense that already includes Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs, and TE Dalton Schultz.

Buckle up. In a season that has been short on scoring, this game should bring some fireworks.

Game Details and How to watch Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, September 23, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: U.S. Bank Stadium

City: Minneapolis, MN

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Texans vs. Vikings

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Houston Texans (-135), Minnesota Vikings (+114)

Houston Texans (-135), Minnesota Vikings (+114) Spread: Texans -2

Texans -2 Total: 46

The line has moved slightly towards the Vikings since opening Texans -2.5. The Total has inched up a ½ point from 45.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) dives into the player prop market for a value play from this game.

“I can’t pick a winner, but there’s a player prop I really like, a sneaky one, Ty Chandler (Vikings) for 10+ carries at good plus value here. Take 9+ if you’re a little afraid. He’s outgaining and outperforming Aaron Jones.”

Houston vs. Minnesota team stats, betting trends

The Vikings have won 5 straight against the Texans

The Texans are 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 to the OVER this season

The Vikings are 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 to the UNDER this season

Only Caleb Williams (9), Gardner Minshew (9), Brock Purdy (8) and Deshaun Watson (8) have been sacked more through two games than Stroud (7).

Nico Collins is the second-highest rated wide receiver in PFF’s rankings through two weeks. Only Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin (91.1) has a better score than Collins (90.5).

Quarterback matchup for Texans vs. Vikings

Texans – C.J. Stroud – 2 nd -year pro has completed 47 of 68 passes (69.1%) for 494 yards and 3 TDs. Stroud has yet to throw an interception this season.

– C.J. Stroud – 2 -year pro has completed 47 of 68 passes (69.1%) for 494 yards and 3 TDs. Stroud has yet to throw an interception this season. Vikings – Sam Darnold – the 27 year old journeyman has completed 36 of 50 passes (72%) for 476 yards through two ganes with 4 TDs and 2 INTs.

Texans vs. Vikings injury updates

Texans’ RB1 Joe Mixen (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Texans’ RB2 Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Texans’ starting C Juice Scruggs (unknown) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Vikings’ rookie LB Dallas Turner (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Vikings’ WR2 Jordan Addison (unknown) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Vikings WR1 Justn Jefferson (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

