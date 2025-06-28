TruEdge Sports backs off in its criticism of George Pickens over youth camp cancellation

Earlier this week, TruEdge Sports postponed a youth football camp that was supposed to feature former Steelers (now Cowboys) receiver George Pickens. The email sent to those who purchased tickets for the camp included strong language regarding Pickens’s cancellation.

Now, TruEdge Sports has sent a fresh email clarifying — and apologizing for — the prior message.

“At TruEdge Sports, we take pride in fostering strong relationships with the athletes, families, and communities we serve,” the company said. “Recently, a statement was issued regarding our scheduled youth camp with George Pickens that did not accurately reflect the full scope of communications or the context surrounding the event.

“At no point did George communicate with us directly, and our communications with George’s representatives led to confusion about the camp’s status and future direction.

“Regrettably, the language used in our original message mischaracterized George’s intent and actions. While our frustrations stemmed from the uncertainty surrounding the event, it was never our intention to publicly question George’s professionalism, integrity, or commitment to the community. We now understand that the tone and implications of our message were not only inappropriate but inconsistent with our values as an organization.

“We recognize that he was navigating a significant career transition during this time and that his team kept open lines of communication with us.”

That’s a far cry from the prior comments made by TruEdge Sports. The earlier message said that Pickens “decided to walk back on his word” to attend the camp, and that his “sudden decision to back out not only reflects a disappointing lack of accountability, but also shows a disregard for the families and children who were excited to meet him.”

“Let us say again,” the prior message concluded, “we are incredibly frustrated by George Pickens’ lack of professionalism and his decision to abandon the commitment he personally confirmed after his trade.”

TruEdge is now singing a very different tune, presumably after hearing from Pickens’s camp — and possibly after being threatened with potential litigation for the public criticism it heaped upon him.

While the new message isn’t as clear as it could have been, it seems as if TruEdge Sports is saying it had gotten the facts wrong regarding Pickens’s handling of the situation.

Still, the new message continues to omit an open-ended offer to fully refund the payment made for the “George Pickens Youth Football Camp” on June 28, which has now become a camp featuring Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth on July 20.

After sending a message that tries to make things right as to Pickens, here’s hoping TruEdge Sports will soon be sending a message that makes things right as to those who paid for the camp that was supposed to happen on Saturday.