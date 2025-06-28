Browns close on purchase of 176 acres for new stadium in Brook Park

Factory of Sadness 2 is moving closer and closer to reality.

With the Ohio legislature amending the Art Modell Law in a way that allows the Browns to move from Cleveland, the Browns have acquired a 176-acre parcel in Brook Park.

Via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, the Browns and Haslam Sports Group closed on the sale on Friday, at a price in excess of $76 million.

Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign the relevant provisions into law next week. The Browns hope to break ground in early 2026, with a goal of opening the new domed stadium in 2029.

The Browns will be sacrificing the home-field advantage that comes from playing in the elements. They’ll be the first team in the AFC North to move indoors. Once that happens, only the AFC East will consist of four open-air, in-the-elements stadiums.