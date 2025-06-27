Tom Brady on Raiders: I’m a sounding board for anything they want to do

Raiders majority owner Mark Davis has talked plenty about minority owner Tom Brady’s vision and how Brady can be involved with constructing the team.

New G.M. John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll have also spoken about Brady’s positive influence on the team in their first offseason together running the club.

Brady, however, has continued to downplay his role when talking about it publicly — which he most recently did in an interview at the opening of the Hall of Excellence in Las Vegas.

“Well, I’m just a limited partner, so Mark’s the boss,” Brady said in an interview with Paul Gutierrez of the team’s website. “And then Pete does his job and Spy does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions.

“I’m there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do.”

While Brady did not delve into the specifics of his day-to-day with the team, he noted that he’s “loved” Spytek and Carroll’s first offseason.

“And, again, just trying to contribute in the ways that I can to help the team be the best they can be, on and off the field,” Brady said. “We’ve got a great group of people. I love Mark. He’s done an incredible job getting the team to Vegas, getting the stadium built.

“Pete is new this year; he’s got a big role to play,” Brady added. “And so does John Spytek. And we’re trying to do the right things every day. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Brady complimented Spytek and Carroll on the way they’ve collaborated so far.

“They’ve worked together very well, and there’s a lot of decisions that are made,” Brady said. “Winning games in September starts with what happens in February, March, and April, when no one’s really watching. They’ve been hard at work.

“And our goal is to, you know, win a lot of football games. You’ve got to work hard at it, and it’s all earned, and we’ve got a tough division. There’s a lot of good opponents we face. But it’s going to be up to the guys and their daily commitment to doing the right things.”