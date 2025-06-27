Tyrone Tracy shooting for 1,500 rushing yards this season

Tyrone Tracy had 1,123 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns last season as a rookie. It was an encouraging start to the fifth-round pick’s career and certainly something to build on.

He has one word in mind to describe his goal for 2025.

“Dominate,” Tracy told NFL Media. “I think that the best thing that I can do is dominate where I was last year and then, shoot, try to multiply that this year. Last year, I had 800 [rushing yards]. This year, I need to go for [1,500 yards]. . . . Wherever I was last year was last year. It don’t matter. It’s a new year.”

Tracy would be helped by better quarterback play. Veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed as free agents, and the Giants drafted Jaxson Dart as the future. The Giants started Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito last season, and DeVito is the only returnee.

Tracy lauded the leadership of Winston and Wilson.

“Jameis and Russ, they both have a really good dynamic to where they both respect each other,” Tracy said. “They both allow each other to lead in their own way, whatever it may be. If Jameis wants to say something, Russ is not gonna come and say this is how it is. He’ll let Jameis talk and lead his own way.

“I think that’s really good because you need more than one leader. You need more than one person speaking up. It can’t just be Russ or Jameis. It has to be a running back, a linebacker, a D-end, you know what I’m saying? It has to be multiple people on the team leading so that everyone knows, the young guys know this is the way we’re going.”

General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll’s futures depend on how the Giants do in 2025, and Tracy plans to be a big part of helping them keep their jobs.