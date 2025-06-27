 Skip navigation
Umpire Carl Paganelli retires after 25 NFL seasons

  
Published June 27, 2025 03:03 PM

Umpire Carl Paganelli has retired from the NFL after 25 seasons, Mark Schultz of Football Zebras reports.

The NFL hired Paganelli in 1999 as an umpire, a position he kept his entire career. He served on the crews of Bernie Kukar, Phil Luckett, Johnny Grier, Walt Anderson, Walt Coleman, Gene Steratore, Larry Nemmers, Jerome Boger, Ron Winter, Ron Torbert, Alex Kemp, Brad Rogers, John Hussey and Tra Blake.

Paganelli worked 22 playoff games, including Super Bowls XXXIX, XLI, XLVI and XLVIII.

Three Paganellis officiated in the NFL at the same time, and back judges Perry and Dino preceded Carl into retirement.

Carl, a retired probation officer, sat out the end of the 2024 season when he was injured in a collision with a player as he tried to catch a new ball coming in from the sideline.

The NFL hired Brandon Ellison, the son of veteran NFL umpire Roy Ellison, to replace Paganelli. Brandon Ellison gives the league a total of six new officials for 2025.