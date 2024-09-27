Vikings vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

The headline Sunday in Green Bay may well be the likely return of Jordan Love for the Packers (2-1) as they take on Sam Darnold and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (3-0) in a crucial early season battle in the NFC North. However, these teams have already proven this season they are far more than their quarterbacks.

The Packers not only survived with Malik Willis under center, but they won both games he started. Through three games, Packers’ QBs rank 5th best in the league averaging 8.6 yards per attempted pass. They rank 2nd in the league averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

The Vikings’ defense is stout. They are T3 in the NFL limiting ball carriers to just 3.6 yards per carry. On offense, Sam Darnold is moving the ball efficiently down the field averaging 8.4 yards per attempt which ranks 6th in the league.

Sunday’s tilt is shaping up to be special.

Lets dive into this matchup and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Vikings vs. Packers

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (+124), Green Bay Packers (-148)

Minnesota Vikings (+124), Green Bay Packers (-148) Spread: Packers -3 (-105)

Packers -3 (-105) Total: 44

This line opened Green Bay -2.5 and has moved towards the Packers as the noise builds around the return of Jordan Love. There is more respect for the Vikings this week than last when they were underdogs at home to Houston, but Love’s return and the Packers playing at home has bettors believing in Green Bay earning the win.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Josh Jacobs to find the endzone.

“Josh Jacobs scores his first touchdown of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are 3-0 coming off a beatdown of the Texans. Now they’re underdogs on the road, and if Jordan Love comes back, you still want Josh Jacobs to be involved. So, I think at +105 he’s a good pick to score a touchdown.”

Vikings vs. Packers team stats, betting trends

The Packers have won 14 of the last 25 games between these teams.

The Vikings’ defense has allowed just 3 TDs this season.

Green Bay averages 5.5 yards per carry on offense to rank 2 nd in the NFL.

in the NFL. The Packers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games.

The Packers have won 3 straight divisional matchups.

The Vikings’ last 3 matchups against NFC North teams have gone OVER the Total

Quarterback matchup for Vikings vs. Packers

Minnesota: Sam Darnold – a revelation in Minnesota this season through 3 games completing 67.9% of his passes for 657 yards. Darnold has thrown 8 TDs and just 2 INTs.

Sam Darnold – a revelation in Minnesota this season through 3 games completing 67.9% of his passes for 657 yards. Darnold has thrown 8 TDs and just 2 INTs. Green Bay: Jordan Love – has not played since hurting his knee late in the season opener against Philadelphia in Brazil. Prior to getting injured, Love was 17-34 for 260 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Minnesota vs. Green Bay player news & injury updates

Vikings’ OT Christian Darrisaw (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Vikings’ WR Jordan Addison (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Packers’ QB Jordan Love (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Packers’ WR Jayden Reed (calf/quad) was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

