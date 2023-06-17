Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi out 4 to 6 weeks with broken hand after being hit by pitch
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sellers scores 21 of her 25 points in 4th quarter to help No. 19 Maryland women beat Indiana 74-60
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
A direct message led to partnership between Kevin Moranz and Champion Tool Storage
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
HLs: Maryland takes down Indiana in Bloomington
Analyzing favorites at Circuit of The Americas
Sexton makes mistakes in Round 7, Deegan does not
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi out 4 to 6 weeks with broken hand after being hit by pitch
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sellers scores 21 of her 25 points in 4th quarter to help No. 19 Maryland women beat Indiana 74-60
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
A direct message led to partnership between Kevin Moranz and Champion Tool Storage
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
HLs: Maryland takes down Indiana in Bloomington
Analyzing favorites at Circuit of The Americas
Sexton makes mistakes in Round 7, Deegan does not
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Shemar Stewart
SS
Shemar
Stewart
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Buccaneers will reinstate Jon Gruden in Ring of Honor
Jon Gruden will be among those in Tampa Bay’s Ring of Honor once again.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Shemar Stewart
FA
EDGE
EDGE Shemar Stewart demonstrates elite athleticism
Travis Hunter on being two-way player: They say nobody has ever done it, but I’m different
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Mason Graham will only do the bench press at Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Penn State edge Abdul Carter will not require surgery
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Trace McSorley is returning to Penn State as assistant quarterbacks coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Bucs won’t pick up Jordan Whitehead’s 2025 option
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Commanders’ Martin Mayhew elects to retire
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue