Former NFL defensive lineman Oliver Gibson dies at 53

Oliver Gibson, who played defensive tackle in the NFL from 1995 to 2003, has died at the age of 53.

Gibson was born and raised in Romeoville, Illinois, and in 1989 USA Today named him the high school defensive player of the year for his exploits at Romeoville High School. He played his college football at Notre Dame and was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 1995.

After four years with the Steelers, Gibson signed with the Bengals in 1999, and played four more NFL seasons in Cincinnati.

In 2015, Gibson was hired as head coach at Romeoville High.