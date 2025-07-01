 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former NFL defensive lineman Oliver Gibson dies at 53

  
Published July 1, 2025 10:49 AM

Oliver Gibson, who played defensive tackle in the NFL from 1995 to 2003, has died at the age of 53.

Gibson was born and raised in Romeoville, Illinois, and in 1989 USA Today named him the high school defensive player of the year for his exploits at Romeoville High School. He played his college football at Notre Dame and was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 1995.

After four years with the Steelers, Gibson signed with the Bengals in 1999, and played four more NFL seasons in Cincinnati.

In 2015, Gibson was hired as head coach at Romeoville High.