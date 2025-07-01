Bengals to hold eight open training camp practices

The Bengals will kick off their training camp with a practice on Wednesday, July 23 and it will be the first of eight that are open to the public.

Veterans report to camp on July 22 and they’ll get on the field at the team’s practice facility at 10 a.m. ET to start their 2025 camp. The team will hold open practices on July 24 and 25 as well to close out the week.

The rest of the open practices will take place on July 28, July 30-31, and August 2-3. The August 2 practice will be a night session at Paycor Stadium.

In addition to those practices open to the public, the Bengals will also hold three practices open to season ticket holders and those on the waitlist for season tickets.