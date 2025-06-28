Arch Manning says he’s studying Josh Allen, Joe Burrow to improve his own game

Texas quarterback Arch Manning doesn’t have to look far to find quarterback role models, given that his grandfather Archie and uncles Peyton and Eli all had long and successful NFL careers. But Manning doesn’t only look at his own family when trying to grow as a quarterback.

Asked at the Manning Passing Academy which other quarterbacks he studies, Manning named Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys,” Manning said. “They’re dogs. I’ve watched some of their college film. They’re just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch.”

Although Manning’s uncles were not known for their mobility, Arch showed off his running ability when playing at Texas last season and said Allen’s ability to make plays with his legs is something he tries to emulate.

“He’s just the ultimate football player. If something’s not there he’s going to make something happen and do whatever he can to make his team win,” Manning said.

Manning is currently the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which would make him the third member of his family to go first overall.