Lawsuit against Joe Mixon over shooting outside his home is settled

  
Published July 1, 2025 07:30 PM

Nearly two years after a civil lawsuit was filed over the shooting of a teenager who was playing “Nerf Wars” on Texans running back Joe Mixon’s Ohio property, the suit has been settled.

PFT has confirmed that the case is over.

Sheree Paolello of WLWT reported within the past hour that the case was resolved “a few weeks ago,” and that “[n]o details are being released per the settlement.”

That’s very common in civil settlements involving private entities. And while the report implies that Mixon wrote a check (he “has settled” the case), it’s possible if not probable that Mixon’s homeowners insurance policy, not Mixon, made the payment.

Mixon, a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2017, spent seven years in Cincinnati. He was traded to the Texans in 2024.