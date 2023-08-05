Joe Mixon is sued over March 2023 shooting on his property

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was not criminally charged for a shooting that occurred on his property earlier this year. But he has been civilly sued.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the family of a teenage boy who was shot in Mixon’s backyard in March has sued Mixon and Lamonte Brewer.

Brewer was the alleged shooter. Mixon allegedly supplied the ammunition for the Zavasta M92 gun that was used in the shooting.

The boy was shot while playing “Nerf Wars,” a game played by high-school students in Cincinnati. People in Mixon’s home became concerned that the boy had an actual gun. The lawsuit contends that their fears were unfounded.

Brewer ultimately was charged with felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of having weapons while under disability. Shalonda Mixon, Joe’s sister, was charged with tampering with evidence.

The boy’s family lived next door to Mixon. They have since sold their house because, per the lawsuit, they did not feel safe living there. Per county records, the family sold the home for $2.175 million.