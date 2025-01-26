 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak — barely
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins in the Next Gen era?

Top Clips

josh_site.jpg
Was Allen ‘sped up’ in AFCCG vs. Mahomes, Chiefs?
nbc_roto_bte_phillykc_250126.jpg
Did Super Bowl LIX market open at too low a total?
nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak — barely
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins in the Next Gen era?

Top Clips

josh_site.jpg
Was Allen ‘sped up’ in AFCCG vs. Mahomes, Chiefs?
nbc_roto_bte_phillykc_250126.jpg
Did Super Bowl LIX market open at too low a total?
nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Aaron Ekblad scores in return from injury in the Panthers’ 7-2 victory over the Sharks

  
Published January 26, 2025 11:58 AM
aaron.jpg

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad had a goal and an assist in his return from an upper-body injury and the Florida Panthers routed the San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Saturday night.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, and Nate Schmidt, Sam Bennett, A.J. Greer, Jesper Boqvist and Sam Reinhart also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Florida outscored San Jose 4-0 in the second period, extending a 3-2 lead into a blowout.

Cody Ceci and Will Smith scored for the Sharks. They have lost six straight and 10 of 11.

Greer put the Panthers up 4-2 early in the second, chasing goalie Alexandar Georgiev, who was replaced by Yaroslav Askarov. Tkachuk, Boqvist and Reinhart promptly added goals to give the Panthers a 7-2 lead heading into the third.

The Panthers led 3-2 after the first period with Ekblad, who returned to Florida’s top defensive pairing after missing eight of the last nine games, giving the Panthers the lead.

Panthers: The Panthers tied a season high with the seven goals, and responded after scoring just one goal Wednesday night in a loss to the Kings.

Sharks: They have allowed at least five goals in each of the last three games. They’ve given up the most goals in the NHL this season.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky pulled Georgiev three minutes into the second period, but any hope of a goaltending switch sparking the club from a 4-2 deficit was quickly extinguished when the Panthers scored three times the rest of the period.

The Panthers had their third four-goal period of the season.

The Panthers are Vegas on Sunday night. The Sharks host Pittsburgh on Monday night.