Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal signs five-year contract, avoids arbitration

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal signed a five-year contract on Thursday to remain with the team.

Dostal made the announcement on a social media post by the team. The agreement means the 25-year-old avoided an arbitration hearing.

Dostal had a 23-23-7 record with a 3.10 goals-against average and .903 save percentage for Anaheim last season.

“Lukas has proven he is a No. 1 goaltender and we are so pleased to get this deal done,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “He is just entering the prime of his career with his best hockey ahead of him.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Dostal is excited about the future with a young team that includes forwards Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish; defensemen Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov and Jackson LaCombe, and Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft.

“That was one of the reasons that I was willing to sign a long-term deal — because it’s always about trusting the process,” he said. “And I really trust the process that’s going on in Anaheim right now.”