Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

  
Published June 29, 2023 02:43 PM
NHL: Player Headshots 2023

NHL Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran by acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The Blackhawks gave up a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft to acquire the 18-year player with the belief they can sign Perry, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Perry joins his fourth team in five years after spending his first 14 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. He won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007 and has reached the Cup Final three times in the past four years, and lost each time with Dallas (2020), Montreal (2021) and Tampa Bay (2022).

Perry was the NHL’s scoring leader with 50 goals in 2010-11, and is still productive offensively despite playing more of a secondary role in his latter years. He combined for 31 goals and 65 points in 163 games over the past two seasons in Tampa Bay.

The trade was completed during the second day of the NHL draft being held in Nashville, Tennessee, where the Blackhawks opened by selecting Bedard with the No. 1 pick. The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is regarded as a generational talent and drawn comparisons to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Earlier in the day, Chicago acquired forward Josh Bailey and a 2026 second-round pick from the New York Islanders in exchange for future considerations. Bailey had eight goals and 25 assists in 64 games this past season. The Islanders will clear $5 million in cap space, moving the 15-year veteran who was their longest tenured player last season.

The Blackhawks acquired veteran forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno in a trade with Boston on Monday.