Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_kauligrd1hl_230713.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 1
nbcs_edge_bucs_230713.jpg
Are the Buccaneers being overlooked in fantasy?
nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_kauligrd1hl_230713.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 1
nbcs_edge_bucs_230713.jpg
Are the Buccaneers being overlooked in fantasy?
nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing

  
Published July 13, 2023 04:48 PM
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes

Jan 15, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk (17) against the Colorado Avalanche at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year contract.

“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1, the opening of free agency.

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games. Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.