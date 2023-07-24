Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_austinrivers_230724_1920x1080_2248412739788.jpg
Is Rivers right about player trade demands?
nbc_bfa_stephcurry_230724_1920x1080_2248413763663.jpg
Curry’s complicated relationship with James
nbc_bfa_paulpierce_230724_1920x1080_2248411715900.jpg
Pierce needs to find post-career peace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_austinrivers_230724_1920x1080_2248412739788.jpg
Is Rivers right about player trade demands?
nbc_bfa_stephcurry_230724_1920x1080_2248413763663.jpg
Curry’s complicated relationship with James
nbc_bfa_paulpierce_230724_1920x1080_2248411715900.jpg
Pierce needs to find post-career peace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year

  
Published July 24, 2023 04:52 PM
2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 28: Joe McDonnell, scout of the Dallas Stars sits alongsdie Jim Nill, General Manager of the Dallas Stars, on Day Two of the 2014 NHL Draft at the Wells Fargo Center on June 28, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has signed a two-year contract extension less than a month after being named GM of the year following the team’s run to the Western Conference Final.

The deal announced Monday would keep Nill with the Stars through the 2025-26 season. The 65-year-old has said he hopes to work out a succession plan with owner Tom Gaglardi.

Nill just finished his 10th season in Dallas, which ended with a six-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights after the Stars fell behind the eventual Stanley Cup champions 3-0 in the West final.

The Stars reached the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in Canada, losing to Tampa Bay in six games. They’ve reached the postseason six times under Nill.

“Jim has proven himself to be one of the best general managers in the NHL,” Gaglardi said. “He has meticulously built a team through free agency, trades and the NHL draft that’s among the best in the league, while also ensuring that the Stars are championship contenders for years to come.”

The highlight of Nill’s tenure was the 2017 draft, when the Stars got top defenseman Miro Heiskanen and goalie Jake Oettinger in the first round and high-scoring forward Jason Robertson in the second. Dallas’ top pick in 2021, Wyatt Johnston, was a key contributor as a 19-year-old this past season.

Nill’s top move in free agency was the addition of longtime San Jose forward Joe Pavelski in 2019. He has been a staple on the top line and scored his 1,000th career point late in the regular season.

Nill hired Pete DeBoer as coach a year ago, and DeBoer became the second coach in NHL history to reach the conference finals with four different franchises.